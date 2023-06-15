Czech Leader Says Russians Abroad Should Be Monitored

Czech President Petr Pavel said Thursday that Russians living abroad in Western countries should be closely monitored by security services, given Moscow's "aggressive war" in Ukraine.

The pro-Western Czech leader said he had sympathy for Russians outside the country finding it hard to cope with the invasion.

But "when there is an ongoing war, the security measures related to Russian nationals should be stricter than in normal times," he told the Prague-based, U.S.-financed Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

"All Russians living in Western countries should be monitored much more than in the past because they are citizens of a nation that leads an aggressive war," Pavel said.

"That's simply the cost of war," added the former NATO general, who has been Czech president since March following his election win two months earlier.