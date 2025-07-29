Colombian Man Jailed in Czech Republic Linked to Russian Arson Plot in Poland, Officials Say

A Colombian man convicted of arson in the Czech Republic was also involved in sabotage operations in Poland that have been blamed on Russia, Polish authorities said Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was charged last week with “committing acts of terrorism” in connection with fires set at two building depots in Poland in May 2024, according to Poland’s Internal Security Agency (ABW). If convicted, he faces 10 years to life in prison.

“These acts were commissioned, overseen and financed by an individual linked to the Russian intelligence services,” the ABW said in a statement.

The same man was sentenced in June 2025 to eight years in prison by a Czech court for setting fire to a bus depot in Prague and planning an arson attack on a shopping mall.

The ABW accused Russian operatives of using Telegram to systematically recruit individuals with military backgrounds, especially from Latin America, in order to carry out arson attacks.

European governments have increasingly blamed Russian intelligence agencies for organizing sabotage across Europe, including in Poland, Lithuania and the Czech Republic.