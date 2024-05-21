Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Poland Arrests 9 Over Alleged Russian Sabotage Plots

By AFP
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Gov.pl

Polish authorities have arrested nine members of an alleged Russian spy ring who are suspected of planning acts of sabotage throughout Europe, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Monday.

"We currently have nine suspects detained and indicted, who have been directly implicated in the name of Russian [intelligence] services in acts of sabotage in Poland," Tusk told the broadcaster TVN24.

"These are Ukrainian, Belarusian, and Polish citizens," he said, suggesting that some may have been recruited from criminal circles.

Those detained are accused of "beatings, arson, and attempted arson," according to Tusk, who said the Russian plots concern not just Poland, but also Lithuania, Latvia, and possibly Sweden. 

Among the examples Tusk cited was an attempt to set fire to a paint factory in the western Polish city of Wroclaw, as well as to an IKEA store in Lithuania.

Tusk said a public information campaign on the issue would follow in the days ahead. He added that an international investigation was underway.

Earlier this month, the Polish government announced that it would allocate an additional 100 million zlotys ($25 million) to civil and military counter-espionage services amid alleged destabilizing activities from Moscow.

In recent weeks, Warsaw arrested a man suspected of helping Russian intelligence services prepare an attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as a Belarusian citizen suspected of sponsoring a March attack on Leonid Volkov, a close ally of late Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny.

Warsaw also arrested two Polish citizens who were responsible for that attack.

Read more about: Poland , Sabotage

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

civil society

Russia Declares Polish-Based Anti-War Group ‘Undesirable’

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office claimed the group has links to volunteer battalions within the Ukrainian armed forces.
1 Min read
provocative stickers

Poland Detains Russians Distributing Wagner Group 'Propaganda'

Poland has recently warned of possible provocations coming from the Wagner mercenary group, which is currently based in neighboring Belarus.
1 Min read
War protest

Activists Block Russian Ambassador at Soviet Memorial in Warsaw

Andreyev was met with protests at the same site last year when activists threw red paint at him.
2 Min read
Poland

Russia at the Heart of a Conspiracy Theory Dividing Poland

Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz held a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 15, to discuss the findings of a commission he formed to reopen the...