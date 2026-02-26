Support The Moscow Times!
Tver Police Detain Rassvet Founder Yekaterina Duntsova at Political Prisoner Event

Yekaterina Duntsova. @sotavisionmedia / Telegram

Police in the Tver region detained opposition figure Yekaterina Duntsova for questioning, her political party said Thursday evening.

Duntsova, who tried but failed to run against Vladimir Putin in the 2024 presidential election, was detained at an event organized for writing letters to political prisoners, according to Rassvet, the party she founded.

A statement on Duntsova’s personal Telegram channel said police detained her after receiving an anonymous tip about the event. 

She was taken to Tver’s central police station for questioning, Rassvet said. No one else at the letter-signing event was detained.

It was not immediately clear whether Duntsova faced any charges.

In November 2023, Duntsova, a journalist by profession, announced her bid to run for president on a pro-peace, pro-democracy platform.

The following month, Russia’s Central Election Commission barred her from registering as a candidate over alleged errors in the registration documents she submitted.

Duntsova was briefly detained and required to take a drug test in January 2024, two months ahead of the presidential election in which Vladimir Putin won a fifth term in office.

