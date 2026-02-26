Tver Police Detain Rassvet Founder Yekaterina Duntsova at Political Prisoner Event

Police in the Tver region detained opposition figure Yekaterina Duntsova for questioning, her political party said Thursday evening.
Duntsova, who tried but failed to run against Vladimir Putin in the 2024 presidential election, was detained at an event organized for writing letters to political prisoners, according to Rassvet, the party she founded.
A statement on Duntsova’s personal Telegram channel said police detained her after receiving an anonymous tip about the event.
She was taken to Tver’s central police station for questioning, Rassvet said. No one else at the letter-signing event was detained.
It was not immediately clear whether Duntsova faced any charges.
In November 2023, Duntsova, a journalist by profession, announced her bid to run for president on a pro-peace, pro-democracy platform.
The following month, Russia’s Central Election Commission barred her from registering as a candidate over alleged errors in the registration documents she submitted.
Duntsova was briefly detained and required to take a drug test in January 2024, two months ahead of the presidential election in which Vladimir Putin won a fifth term in office.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.