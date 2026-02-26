Tver Police Detain Rassvet Founder Yekaterina Duntsova at Political Prisoner Event

Police in the Tver region detained opposition figure Yekaterina Duntsova for questioning, her political party said Thursday evening.

Duntsova, who tried but failed to run against Vladimir Putin in the 2024 presidential election, was detained at an event organized for writing letters to political prisoners, according to Rassvet, the party she founded.

A statement on Duntsova’s personal Telegram channel said police detained her after receiving an anonymous tip about the event.

She was taken to Tver’s central police station for questioning, Rassvet said. No one else at the letter-signing event was detained.

It was not immediately clear whether Duntsova faced any charges.