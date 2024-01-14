Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Ex-Presidential Candidate Briefly Detained

Updated:
Yekaterina Duntsova. AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko / TASS

Updated with Ostorozhno Novosti report, Duntsova's remarks.

Former Russian presidential candidate Yekaterina Duntsova was briefly detained and taken in by police for a drug test, the Ateo Breaking Telegram channel reported late Sunday.

Duntsova, 40, a journalist and local politician from the Tver region northwest of Moscow, announced her bid for the presidency in November on a pro-peace, pro-democracy platform. The Central Election Committee (CEC) blocked her from registering as a candidate in December over alleged errors in her documents.

Earlier Sunday, Duntsova and her associates held a meeting in Tver to establish the organizing committee of a new political party, Rassvet (Dawn).

"After the meeting of the party’s organizing committee, law enforcement officers stopped the car that Duntsova was driving. She is now being taken to a drug treatment center to be tested for the presence of narcotic substances in her blood," Ateo Breaking wrote.

The Ostorozhno Novosti news outlet confirmed Ateo Breaking's report, citing an unidentified member of Duntsova's team.

Ostorozhno Novosti's source said that Duntsova did not refuse the test and that she does not use drugs.

She was later released after the test results came back negative, Ateo Breaking said.

"I just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time," Duntsova told the Baza Telegram channel.

The Moscow Times has contacted Duntsova's team for comment.

Read more about: Elections

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

who's who?

St. Petersburg Opposition Leader Battles 2 Namesakes in Upcoming Elections – Reports

Two other “Boris Vishnevskys” are now reportedly running for office after St. Petersburg opposition politician Boris Vishnevsky announced his run.
out of sight, out of mind

Voting Monitor Slams Russia’s Election Livestream Restrictions

Only election officials, candidates and political parties will have access to live feeds from the polls in the upcoming parliamentary vote.
'break with russia'

Moldova Pro-Europeans Win Resounding Election Victory

The results strengthen the hand of President Maia Sandu as she pushes to reform her ex-Soviet country.
COVID Elections

Russia Staggers Parliamentary Elections to Limit Covid Spread

Voting for the State Duma will be staggered from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19.