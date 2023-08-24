Russian TV Airs Empty Stage as Election Candidates Skip Debate

Russian television aired what is perhaps one of the world’s shortest political debates after none of the candidates for next month’s regional elections showed up for the event.

The state broadcaster Rossia’s regional affiliate in the Siberian region of Kemerovo went ahead with the debate program on Wednesday evening despite the no-shows.

“Hello, we’re broadcasting joint campaign events for the elections to the legislative assembly of Kuzbass,” said the host Andrei Toropov.

“No one came to the studio, so regular programming will follow,” he added, wrapping up 15 seconds of the broadcast.