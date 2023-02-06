Russian Lawmakers to Consider Seizing Exiled War Critics’ Property

Russian lawmakers will consider confiscating the property of citizens abroad who speak out against Russia’s war in Ukraine and donate to the Ukrainian army, the pro-Kremlin Izvestia daily reported Monday.

Calls to punish the tens of thousands of Russians who fled in opposition to the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine intensified last month, when an exiled actor’s emotional condemnation of the war sparked outrage among pro-war Russians.

Russia’s lower-house State Duma will form a task force next week to examine ways to use the Criminal Code to punish prominent exiled Russians for their dissent, State Duma deputy Yelena Yampolskaya told Izvestia.

Measures under consideration will include property seizures, banning anti-war Russians' online content and stripping artists of awards if they are found to have spread “fake news” about the Russian military or financially supported Ukrainian forces.