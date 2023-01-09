Russia Threatens War Movie Star With Criminal Case Over Ukraine Criticism

An exiled Russian war movie star faces criminal charges over his criticism of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, authorities announced Monday.

Actor Artur Smolyaninov “made a series of statements against Russia in an interview to a Western publication,” Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a short statement.

It did not identify the publication or specify which charges Smolyaninov faces.

But in an interview published Friday with the independent Novaya Gazeta Europe news website, Smolyaninov said: “If I went to this war, then only on the side of Ukraine.

“It’s not even on the side of Ukraine for me: It’s on the side of my brothers who have been attacked by my other brothers for nothing,” he told Novaya Gazeta Europe, which is blocked inside Russia.