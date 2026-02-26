Tver Police Briefly Detain Rassvet Founder Yekaterina Duntsova at Political Prisoner Event

Police in the Tver region briefly detained opposition figure Yekaterina Duntsova for questioning on Thursday evening after they received an anonymous tip that she was allegedly organizing an illegal political rally.

Duntsova, who tried but failed to run against Vladimir Putin in the 2024 presidential election, was detained at an event organized for writing letters to political prisoners, according to Rassvet, the party she founded.

A statement on Duntsova’s personal Telegram channel said police detained her after receiving an anonymous tip about the event.

“Apparently, some ill-wishers are unhappy that I continue to engage in politics and frequently travel to my home region,” Duntsova wrote on Telegram after being released from police custody.