Ramaphosa Thanks Putin for Release of South Africans Lured to Fight in Ukraine

South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday expressed "heartfelt gratitude" to President Vladimir Putin for the return of men who were lured into fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

In November, South African authorities said they had received "distress calls" from 17 men who were trapped on the front line in Ukraine's Donbas region after being tricked into joining mercenary forces.

Four of the men arrived back home last week, and 11 others were expected to return soon, according to South Africa's presidency. The remaining two are still in Russia.

"President Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Vladimir Putin, who responded positively to his call to support the process of returning the men home," the presidency said in a statement.

"The investigation into the circumstances that led to the recruitment of these young men into mercenary activities is ongoing," it added.