South Africa Arrests 4 Suspected of Wanting To Fight for Russia

South African police have arrested four Russia-bound men at Johannesburg's airport suspected of having signed up to fight for the Russian army, the force said on Saturday.

The announcement comes in the wake of revelations that police were investigating a daughter of ex-president Jacob Zuma over claims she was involved in recruiting men to join Russian mercenaries in the Ukraine war.

The four, arrested at O.R. Tambo International Airport on Thursday and Friday following a tip-off, were to be brought before a court near Johannesburg on Monday.

Police suspect them of having breached South Africa's law against citizens fighting for a foreign country's army without the government's authorization.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that a South African female had allegedly been facilitating the travel and recruitment of these individuals into the Russian Federation military," said a statement from the elite HAWKS police unit, which is in charge of the investigation.