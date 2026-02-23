Ukrainian Drone and Missile Strikes Disrupt Power, Heating, Water in Belgorod Region

Large-scale Ukrainian drone and missile strikes on Sunday and early Monday disrupted power, heating and water supplies in Russia’s southwestern Belgorod region, authorities said Monday.
The Belgorod region has endured recurring electricity, water and heating outages since January, amid continued cross-border attacks.
“Yesterday and last night were another significant trial for the entire Belgorod region,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Monday, describing “massive” drone and missile strikes on the city of Belgorod, as well as “widespread” drone strikes across other towns and cities.
He said the Sunday and Monday attacks damaged “critical energy infrastructure,” leading energy and heating crews to work overnight to restore heat and power.
Around midnight local time on Monday, Gladkov wrote that the city of Belgorod and the surrounding area were experiencing disruptions to electricity, water and heating supplies.
Gladkov warned earlier this month that the city of Belgorod’s roughly 320,000 residents would be without hot water until the end of the heating season in April, following damage to a thermal plant from a Ukrainian missile strike.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said 65 of the 152 Ukrainian drones that were repelled across Russia overnight had been downed over the Belgorod region. It said another 80 Ukrainian drones were downed over the Belgorod region throughout Sunday.
Gladkov wrote that two civilian drivers had died from Ukrainian drone strikes on their vehicles on Sunday.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.