Ukrainian Drone and Missile Strikes Disrupt Power, Heating, Water in Belgorod Region

Large-scale Ukrainian drone and missile strikes on Sunday and early Monday disrupted power, heating and water supplies in Russia’s southwestern Belgorod region, authorities said Monday.

The Belgorod region has endured recurring electricity, water and heating outages since January, amid continued cross-border attacks.

“Yesterday and last night were another significant trial for the entire Belgorod region,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Monday, describing “massive” drone and missile strikes on the city of Belgorod, as well as “widespread” drone strikes across other towns and cities.

He said the Sunday and Monday attacks damaged “critical energy infrastructure,” leading energy and heating crews to work overnight to restore heat and power.

Around midnight local time on Monday, Gladkov wrote that the city of Belgorod and the surrounding area were experiencing disruptions to electricity, water and heating supplies.