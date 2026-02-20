U.S. Investor Linked to Trump Signed Gas Deal With Russia’s Novatek – NYT

An American investor with ties to the Trump family signed a liquefied natural gas agreement last year with Russia’s largest private gas producer, Novatek, following a summit in Alaska between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin, The New York Times reported Thursday.
The investor, Dallas-based hedge fund and private equity executive Gentry Beach, told NYT that the project had been discussed “at the highest levels” in both Moscow and Washington. “It’s time for all of us to work together,” he said.
In August, after meeting Trump in Anchorage, Putin said Novatek was in talks with “U.S. partners” about potential liquefied natural gas production projects in the Arctic and Alaska.
Since then, Russian officials have promoted the prospect of renewed economic ties with Washington, though U.S. officials have said broader cooperation would depend on a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
For that reason, NYT notes, the Novatek deal would be significant given that peace negotiations are ongoing and many Western companies remain hesitant to do business with Russia due to the high political risks involved.
Novatek confirmed it was engaged in negotiations over the possible use of its liquefaction technology for a project on Alaska’s North Slope, a remote stretch of tundra along the Arctic Ocean. The company did not specify whether Beach was its counterpart and said any arrangement would require approval from both Russian and U.S. authorities.
Beach, a college friend of Donald Trump Jr. and a finance vice chairman of Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee, said his effort was separate from ongoing diplomatic talks between Washington and Moscow. He also said his relationship with Trump Jr. played no role in the agreement.
The American investor said he negotiated the agreement during meetings last year in Dubai and Europe with Novatek’s chief executive, Leonid Mikhelson, who is sanctioned by Britain and Canada but not by the United States or the European Union.
Beach declined to disclose the deal’s financial terms but said he expected to announce project leadership soon.
Novatek is subject to partial U.S. sanctions, though some of its subsidiaries face stricter restrictions. Beach said the structure of those measures allowed him to pursue the agreement legally.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.