U.S. Investor Linked to Trump Signed Gas Deal With Russia’s Novatek – NYT

An American investor with ties to the Trump family signed a liquefied natural gas agreement last year with Russia’s largest private gas producer, Novatek, following a summit in Alaska between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The investor, Dallas-based hedge fund and private equity executive Gentry Beach, told NYT that the project had been discussed “at the highest levels” in both Moscow and Washington. “It’s time for all of us to work together,” he said.

In August, after meeting Trump in Anchorage, Putin said Novatek was in talks with “U.S. partners” about potential liquefied natural gas production projects in the Arctic and Alaska.

Since then, Russian officials have promoted the prospect of renewed economic ties with Washington, though U.S. officials have said broader cooperation would depend on a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

For that reason, NYT notes, the Novatek deal would be significant given that peace negotiations are ongoing and many Western companies remain hesitant to do business with Russia due to the high political risks involved.