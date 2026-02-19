Kremlin Envoy Pitches $14 Trillion in Potential U.S.-Russia Projects

President Vladimir Putin’s economic envoy said Russia has outlined potential joint projects with the United States worth as much as $14 trillion, contingent on a peace agreement in Ukraine and the lifting of Western sanctions.

“The portfolio of potential U.S.-Russia projects is over $14 trillion,” Kirill Dmitriev, who also serves as CEO of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund, wrote late Wednesday on X.

His estimate exceeds by $2 trillion a figure cited this month by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said the so-called “Dmitriev package” of proposals was valued at $12 trillion. Dmitriev dismissed that figure as “fake news.”

The White House has not publicly commented on the proposals.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed last week that Moscow is “offering cooperation” with the U.S. in economic affairs, telling reporters that companies in both countries were potentially interested in renewed ties.

“Of course, there are American companies that want to return to the Russian market,” Peskov said.