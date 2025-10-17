Kremlin Envoy Floats U.S.-Russia ‘Putin-Trump Tunnel’ Using Elon Musk Tech

A Russian presidential economic envoy and key negotiator in Ukraine peace talks has proposed building an $8 billion undersea tunnel linking Alaska and Russia using Elon Musk’s tunnel construction company.

Kirill Dmitriev, the Kremlin’s special envoy on international economic and investment cooperation, said Thursday that the project could be completed within eight years by Musk’s Boring Company.

“Elon Musk, imagine connecting the U.S. and Russia, the Americas and Afro-Eurasia, with the Putin-Trump Tunnel — a 70-mile link symbolizing unity,” Dmitriev wrote on X.

He said the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which he heads, and unspecified “international partners” could finance the project, drawing on experience from Russia’s recently completed bridge to China.

Dmitriev’s proposal came in response to newly released U.S. congressional documents on the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, which included a proposal for a “World Peace Bridge” between Alaska and Siberia.