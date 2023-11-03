Russia Shrugs Off Latest U.S. Sanctions

The Kremlin on Friday dismissed a new package of U.S. sanctions, saying Russia had learned to "overcome" such economic hurdles since the Ukraine conflict began.

Washington on Thursday sanctioned several Russian energy and finance companies as well as individuals and firms in Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates it said were supporting Russia's offensive against Ukraine.

"Of course, sanctions create additional problems. But I will repeat once again, we have adapted to sanctions... We have learned how to overcome them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.