Russia Shrugs Off Latest U.S. Sanctions

By AFP
Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

The Kremlin on Friday dismissed a new package of U.S. sanctions, saying Russia had learned to "overcome" such economic hurdles since the Ukraine conflict began.

Washington on Thursday sanctioned several Russian energy and finance companies as well as individuals and firms in Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates it said were supporting Russia's offensive against Ukraine.

"Of course, sanctions create additional problems. But I will repeat once again, we have adapted to sanctions... We have learned how to overcome them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

A massive hike in military spending and redirecting vital energy exports to China and India has helped Moscow avoid the West's early hopes that sanctions could push Russia into economic collapse.

However, hundreds of Western companies have left Russia since it launched its assault on Ukraine last February, and a volatile currency and high inflation continue to cause concern among Russian policymakers.

