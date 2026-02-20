‘Soviet Genocide’ Museum to Replace Shuttered Gulag History Museum in Moscow

A museum dedicated to the “genocide of the Soviet people” and Nazi war crimes will replace Moscow’s award-winning Gulag History Museum more than a year after its abrupt closure over alleged safety violations.

A short statement posted on the Gulag History Museum’s website said that the new Museum of Memory “will cover all stages of Nazi war crimes during the Great Patriotic War,” referring to the Eastern Front of World War II.

Around 27 million soviet citizens were estimated to have died during the conflict.

Russian news agencies, citing Moscow’s Department of Culture, reported that Natalia Kalashnikova, director of the Smolensk Fortress museum, will also head the Museum of Memory, slated to open later this year.

In November 2024, Moscow authorities said the Gulag History Museum was temporarily closed due to “fire safety violations.” The museum’s long-time director was replaced just a few months later.

High-ranking Kremlin officials and the FSB security service were behind the decision to close the museum, a Moscow government official previously told The Moscow Times, saying that multiple inspections had not detected any fire safety violations.