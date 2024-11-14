Kremlin and FSB Order Gulag Museum’s Closure in Latest Crackdown on Historical Memory

High-ranking Kremlin officials and Russia’s security services were behind the decision to shutter Moscow’s award-winning Gulag History Museum, Moscow officials close to the matter have said.

Moscow authorities announced Wednesday that the museum, which chronicles one of the darkest chapters of the Soviet Union’s repressions, would temporarily close due to “fire safety violations” that “pose a threat to the safety and comfort of visitors.”

But the museum’s closure was political rather than technical.

“We’ve sent inspection teams to the museum multiple times this year. They didn’t find any fire safety violations,” a Moscow government official told The Moscow Times.

According to another Moscow official, the future of the museum — which was named Europe’s best museum in 2021 — “remains unclear.”

Both officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, admitted that Moscow City Hall was pressured to close the museum’s doors at the “strong recommendation from senior Kremlin figures and people from the Federal Security Service [the successor to the Soviet KGB].”

Moscow officials were not told the reason for the Kremlin’s decision.

Sources in the city government called the fire safety violations a “smokescreen hiding the real reasons.”

The closure may be linked to the museum’s recent Prayer of Remembrance event dedicated to preserving the names of victims of Stalinist repressions.