Moscow Activists Fined for Placing Putin Quotes Next to Stalin Sculpture

Two Russian activists were fined 20,000 rubles ($250) each for placing framed quotes from President Vladimir Putin and Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev criticizing Soviet dictator Josef Stalin at a newly installed relief sculpture in the Moscow Metro.

Sofya Bezmenova and Timofey Rostopchin, members of the right-wing movement Society.Future, were arrested last week after placing the framed quotes at the base of the Stalin relief.

In one of the frames, Putin is quoted as saying: “All the progress was achieved at an unacceptable cost. Achieving results through repression is unacceptable. During that period [of Stalin’s rule], there wasn’t just a cult of personality — there were also mass crimes committed against the people.”

According to the exiled news outlet Meduza, the Kremlin leader made those remarks during his annual Direct Line show in 2009.

After the Putin quote, the frame reads: “Does the Moscow Transportation Department agree with Vladimir Putin/Dmitry Medvedev?”