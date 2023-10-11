5 Injured in Moscow Metro Collision

Updated with new injury count.
A train operator and at least four other people were injured when two metro cars collided in southeastern Moscow early Wednesday, according to local authorities and state media.
“A train without passengers was being transferred to the depot when it rolled into a train waiting at the Pechatniki metro station,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on the messaging app Telegram.
Video shared on social media showed the aftermath of the collision, with metro car windows shattered and passengers running from the crash.
Sobyanin said no passengers were “seriously” injured, while medics were providing assistance to the injured train operator, who was reportedly “squeezed” between the two trains.
Video published by the state broadcaster Ren TV showed emergency crews attempting to rescue the train operator.
Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said it had rescued the train operator and shared a video of paramedics pushing a man on a stretcher.
Authorities said an unspecified technical malfunction may have caused the train crash.
In an update later on Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Sobyanin said a total of five people had been hospitalized as a result of the accident and were "receiving the necessary [medical] assistance."