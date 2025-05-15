Moscow Metro Installs Replica of Stalin Monument

Moscow’s Metro installed a replica of a long-removed monument to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, further fueling debate over Russia’s steady rehabilitation of his image under President Vladimir Putin.

The life-sized bas-relief, first unveiled in 1950 at Taganskaya Station, was dismantled in the 1960s during the Soviet Union’s de-Stalinization campaign. The removal made way for a new transfer corridor, and the original sculpture is believed to have been destroyed.

“Experts are currently recreating the composition from archival photographs and documents. We plan to complete the work in the near future,” Moscow’s Metro had said in a statement released Saturday.

The monument was unveiled following Victory Day celebrations on May 9, as well as the 90th anniversary of the Moscow Metro, which was first opened during Stalin’s rule.