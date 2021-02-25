Moscow To Expand Metro Facial Recognition Network

Moscow authorities have allocated more than $10 million to purchase and install across the city's sprawling metro system high-definition cameras that can recognize faces and track fast movements, Russian media reported Thursday.

Russia's capital Moscow in recent years has developed a vast network of some 100,000 facial recognition cameras, sparking concerns from activists over state surveillance.

Those concerns were heightened in the wake of protests in January and early February over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after demonstrators and activists claimed police had tracked down people present at the rallies using facial recognition technology.

On Thursday, the Kommersant business daily reported that Moscow city officials have allocated another $12.5 million to expand that system.

According to a tender on the government's procurement website, authorities will purchase video surveillance cameras to be installed at 85 metro stations that will be able to auto-focus, shoot in high definition and recognize faces.

They will also be able to track fast movements and spot loiterers.