Moscow’s Gulag History Museum Shutters Over Fire Safety Violations

Moscow’s Gulag History Museum announced its temporary closure on Thursday, citing fire safety violations amid what critics say is a broader attempt by the Russian authorities to downplay Soviet-era repression.

The museum said that the safety violations, flagged by the city’s construction inspection center, “pose a threat to the safety and comfort of visitors” and must be addressed before reopening.

While no timeline was given, the museum promised to refund all tickets. Authorities have not commented on the closure.

First established in 2001, the Gulag History Museum tells visitors the story of the Soviet Union’s vast network of forced labor camps, as well as their legacy in modern Russia, with artifacts gathered from all over the country.

The announcement of the museum’s temporary closure comes two weeks after it hosted a commemoration for the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions — a public event that the Moscow Mayor’s Office has denied permits for since 2020.