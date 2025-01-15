Support The Moscow Times!
Museum of Moscow Removes Exhibit Section on Soviet Repression – Reports

Anna Trapkova, director of the Museum of Moscow. Arthur Novosiltsev / Moskva News Agency

The Museum of Moscow has removed an exhibition section about Soviet-era repressions, arts journalist Ksenia Basilashvili said Tuesday.

Basilashvili shared two photographs of the museum’s permanent exhibition on the history of the Russian capital, spanning from Iron Age settlements to World War II.

One photograph, which Basilashvili said was taken during the exhibit’s installation, displayed the title “Repressions” alongside labels describing items belonging to Muscovites from the 1930s. The second photograph, taken during a later visit, showed the title and labels removed, leaving a blank wall.

“There are no words, just a white wall. There are no documents whatsoever,” Basilashvili wrote on Telegram. She said the exhibit was first revised and then removed entirely following requests from “someone from outside,” but she did not provide further details.

The Museum of Moscow, which has not issued any public statements about the reported change, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Basilashvili noted that curators had commissioned the Gulag History Museum to draft the texts and labels for the repressions section. The Gulag History Museum was temporarily closed in November, with sources telling The Moscow Times that senior Kremlin officials and security services were behind the decision.

Moscow Mayor’s Office announced Monday that Anna Trapkova, director of the Museum of Moscow, would also head the Gulag History Museum.

