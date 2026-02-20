Chinese Tourists Drown in Lake Baikal After Van Falls Through Ice

A group of Chinese tourists drowned in eastern Siberia’s Lake Baikal on Friday after their van fell through an ice crevasse, marking the second deadly incident at the popular tourist destination this year.

Rescue divers recovered seven bodies after a UAZ van carrying nine people, including a Russian driver and Chinese tourists, plunged into Baikal, the world’s deepest lake.

Irkutsk region Governor Igor Kobzev said one tourist managed to climb out of the vehicle. The incident occurred around the northern tip of Olkhon Island, known as Cape Khoboy.

Kobzev said the Chinese Consulate General in Irkutsk was informed about the deaths.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, opened a criminal probe into negligence and safety violations resulting in death. Unconfirmed reports suggested the Russian driver operated tours at Lake Baikal without a license.