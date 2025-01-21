Knight Statue Removed From Depths of Lake Baikal After Public Outcry

An underwater knight statue has been removed from the bottom of Lake Baikal in Siberia after an outcry over its impact on the lake’s delicate ecosystem, law enforcement officials said Monday.

The two-meter statue was discovered 40 meters (130 feet) from the shoreline by a local diver. Media reported that the knight had been placed there last month by a diving club to honor Grigory Galazy, a Soviet conservationist known as the “Knight of Baikal” by colleagues and students.

However, the underwater installation sparked criticism online, with some accusing it of polluting Baikal, the world’s deepest and oldest freshwater lake.

The Baikal environmental prosecutor’s office announced Monday that the statue was removed by unidentified individuals, following their “intervention.”