After Initial Restraint, Russian State TV Acknowledges Athletes’ Olympic Success

Russian state television has started highlighting the achievements of Russian athletes competing as neutrals at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics after initially offering restrained coverage of the Games.

While the Olympics have long been a setpiece event for Russian television, it has largely ignored this year’s Winter Games, as Russian athletes are either competing as neutrals or under other countries’ flags due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Channel One led its primetime news bulletin on Thursday with a report on Russian ski mountaineer Nikita Filippov’s silver medal, the first medal for a competitor listed as an Individual Neutral Athlete, the exiled news outlet Agentstvo reported.

Filippov “is a new name in the history of world sport — one of those rare cases where that can truly be said about a silver medalist at the Winter Olympic Games. This is Russia’s first medal in Italy,” the presenter said.

A Channel One correspondent said Filippov “made history” and praised his “incredible strength of spirit, perseverance and a battle with oneself.”

“Our 23-year-old Nikita Filippov delivered a silver medal that rings no less brightly than gold,” he added.