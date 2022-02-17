Beijing Winter Olympics: Tally of Medals for Russian Athletes

Russian athletes are competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics under the neutral banner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) due to a ban stemming from state-sponsored doping violations.

So far the ROC ranks ninth with 26 medals overall.

Here’s a list of medals they’ve won:

Feb. 17

Figure skating

Gold women's for Anna Shcherbakova, 17.

Silver women's for Alexandra Trusova, 17.

Feb. 16

Freestyle Skiing

Bronze men's for Ilya Burov, 30.

Cross-country skiing

Bronze women’s team for ROC.

Bronze men’s team for ROC.

Biathlon

Silver women’s team for ROC.

Feb. 15

Speed skating

Silver men's team for ROC.

Biathlon

Bronze men's team for ROC.

Feb. 14

Figure skating

Silver pair for Victoria Sinitsyna, 26 and Nikita Katsalapov, 30.

Feb. 13

Short track

Silver men’s for Konstantin Ivliev, 21.

Biathlon pursuit

Bronze men’s for Eduard Latypov, 27.

Cross-country skiing

Gold men’s team for ROC.

Speed Skating

Bronze women’s for Angelina Golikova, 30.

Feb. 12

Cross-country skiing

Gold women’s team for ROC.

Feb. 11

Ski racing

Silver men’s for Alexander Bolshunov, 25.

Feb. 9

Short track speed skating

Bronze men ’s for Semion Elistratov, 31.

Feb. 8

Luge

Bronze women ’ s for Tatiana Ivanova, 30.

Cross-country skiing

Bronze men ’ s for Alexander Terentyev, 22.

Snowboarding

Bronze men ’s for Victor Wild, 35.

Feb. 7

Ski jumping

Silver mixed team for ROC.

Figure skating

Gold mixed team for ROC.

Feb. 6

Skiathlon

Gold men’s for Alexander Bolshunov, 25.

Silver men’s for Denis Spitsov, 25.

Skiing mogul

Bronze women’s Anastasia Smirnova, 19.

Feb. 5

Skiathlon

Silver women’s for Natalya Nepryaeva, 26.

Biathlon