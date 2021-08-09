Support The Moscow Times!
The Russian Olympic Committee's artistic swimming team took gold in the women's team free routine.
Patrick B. Kraemer / EPA / TASS

Russian Athletes' Olympic Highlights, in Photos

Russia's Olympic athletes may have been competing in Tokyo under the title and banner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over state-sponsored doping revelations — but they nonetheless brought home the highest number of medals for their country since the 2004 Athens Olympics.

The ROC team came in fifth place overall, with 20 gold medals, 28 silver medals and 23 bronze medals.

Here's a look at the highlights of the ROC's showing at the Tokyo Games:
Gymnast Dina Averina performs during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final, where she placed second to gold medal winner Israel’s Linoy Ashram, an upset that ended two decades of Russian dominance.

The ROC expressed outrage over the “injustice” of Ashram's gold medal win.
Ashley Landis / AP / TASS
ROC gymnasts perform in the women's rhythmic gymnastics group all-around final, where they took the silver medal.
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
The ROC's Artur Naifonov (R) defeated Uzbekistan's Javrail Shapiev in the men's wrestling freestyle 86kg bronze medal match.
RITCHIE B. TONGO / EPA / TASS
Russian high-jumper Mariya Lasitskene competes in the women's high jump final, where she won gold.
CHRISTIAN BRUNA / EPA / TASS
The ROC's Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, top, exchanges punches with Cuba's Julio la Cruz during the men's heavyweight 91kg boxing match. Gadzhimagomedov earned the silver medal.
Frank Franklin II / AP / TASS
The ROC's Kirill Borodachev (L) trades parries against the United States' Alexander Massialas (R) in the men's fencing team foil semifinal match, where the ROC won silver.
Nic Bothma / EPA / TASS
The ROC's Polina Gorshkova in action in the women’s handball tournament final between team ROC and France. The ROC women's handball team would ultimately take home the silver medal.
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
The ROC's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (R) and Andrei Rublev in the mixed doubles gold medal match against the ROC's Yelena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev. Pavlyuchenkova and Rublev took the gold medal following the match.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
