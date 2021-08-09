Russian Athletes' Olympic Highlights, in Photos
Russia's Olympic athletes may have been competing in Tokyo under the title and banner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over state-sponsored doping revelations — but they nonetheless brought home the highest number of medals for their country since the 2004 Athens Olympics.
The ROC team came in fifth place overall, with 20 gold medals, 28 silver medals and 23 bronze medals.
Here's a look at the highlights of the ROC's showing at the Tokyo Games:
Ashley Landis / AP / TASS
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
RITCHIE B. TONGO / EPA / TASS
CHRISTIAN BRUNA / EPA / TASS
Frank Franklin II / AP / TASS
Nic Bothma / EPA / TASS
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS