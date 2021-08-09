Russian Athletes' Olympic Highlights, in Photos

Russia's Olympic athletes may have been competing in Tokyo under the title and banner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over state-sponsored doping revelations — but they nonetheless brought home the highest number of medals for their country since the 2004 Athens Olympics.



The ROC team came in fifth place overall, with 20 gold medals, 28 silver medals and 23 bronze medals.



Here's a look at the highlights of the ROC's showing at the Tokyo Games: