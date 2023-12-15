Russia Says IOC Ruling on Athletes Was Mocking

Russia criticized the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday for ruling that Russian athletes can only compete in Paris next year as neutral athletes and if they do not back fighting in Ukraine.

Olympic chiefs earlier this month gave the green light to the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at next year's Games as neutrals, outside of team events, and as long as they did not actively support Moscow's large-scale military intervention in Ukraine.

The IOC "announced their readiness to admit Russian and Belarusian athletes to the Paris Olympics, and then immediately mockingly announced how many of them had been admitted," Russian Olympic Committee president Stanislav Pozdnyakov said at a press conference.

The IOC on making its announcement this month said there were currently only eight athletes from Russia and three from Belarus who had qualified as neutral athletes.