Russia Will Not Broadcast Paris Olympics – Reports

Russian television will for the first time in 40 years not broadcast the Olympics due to the near-total absence of its athletes, the news outlet sports.ru has reported, citing unidentified sources.

Russian and Belarusian athletes are only allowed to compete in the Paris Olympics this month as neutrals without national flags and anthems. Additional vetting procedures will ensure the athletes do not actively support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or have any links with their countries’ armies.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) website shows that only 16 Russians and 17 Belarusians have accepted invitations to compete under a neutral banner at the upcoming summer games. That compares with 330 Russians and 104 Belarusians who competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

According to sports.ru, “a political decision has long been made that it’s impossible to show the Olympics without a flag and anthem on [Russia’s top broadcasters] Channel One and Rossia 1 in the current realities.”