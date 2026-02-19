Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Teenager Arrested in Perm Region After Seriously Injuring Classmate in Knife Attack

School No. 1 in Alexandrovsk. VK

Police arrested a teenager in the Perm region on Thursday after he attacked one of his classmates with a knife.

Authorities said the victim was in critical condition after the 13-year-old assailant stabbed him in his neck and torso at School No. 1 in the small town of Alexandrovsk.

Perm region Governor Dmitry Makhoninn said the injured student was being sent to a hospital in the nearby city of Berezniki.

“We’re trying to do everything we can,” Makhoninn wrote on Telegram, adding that a medical team from the city of Perm was being dispatched to treat the victim.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, said it was questioning the attacker and opened a criminal probe into attempted murder, negligence and safety violations at the school.

Thursday’s knife attack, which marks at least the sixth such incident in Russia since the start of the year, reportedly happened following a conflict between the two students.

Authorities in Alexandrovsk canceled classes at all of the town’s schools until next Tuesday.

Separately, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told lawmakers on Thursday that Russian police had prevented 21 school attacks across the country since the start of 2026.

Read more about: Schools , Perm , Regions

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Russian Oil Refinery, Chemical Plant

Both facilities are located roughly 1,500 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border.
2 Min read
Feature

A Russian Photographer Shared Public Info on Soviet Bunkers. He’s Now in Prison for Treason.

Grigory Skvortsov, a photographer from Perm known for his striking images of industrial landscapes, was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
3 Min read

Middle School Student Stabs Classmates in Nizhny Novgorod

Police sources and classmates told local media that the teenager had allegedly been bullied by his victims and brought a knife to school to exact revenge...
1 Min read

Russia's Perm Region to Pay Soldiers' Families for Every Newborn Child

Regional authorities said they will give out 128,000 rubles ($1,500) for each child of a soldier born after Jan. 1, 2024.
1 Min read