Teenager Arrested in Perm Region After Seriously Injuring Classmate in Knife Attack

Police arrested a teenager in the Perm region on Thursday after he attacked one of his classmates with a knife.
Authorities said the victim was in critical condition after the 13-year-old assailant stabbed him in his neck and torso at School No. 1 in the small town of Alexandrovsk.
Perm region Governor Dmitry Makhoninn said the injured student was being sent to a hospital in the nearby city of Berezniki.
“We’re trying to do everything we can,” Makhoninn wrote on Telegram, adding that a medical team from the city of Perm was being dispatched to treat the victim.
The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, said it was questioning the attacker and opened a criminal probe into attempted murder, negligence and safety violations at the school.
Thursday’s knife attack, which marks at least the sixth such incident in Russia since the start of the year, reportedly happened following a conflict between the two students.
Authorities in Alexandrovsk canceled classes at all of the town’s schools until next Tuesday.
Separately, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told lawmakers on Thursday that Russian police had prevented 21 school attacks across the country since the start of 2026.
