Krasnoyarsk Police Arrest Teenager Who Set Fire to School Classroom and Attacked Students

A 14-year-old girl was arrested in the Krasnoyarsk region on Wednesday after she set fire to a school classroom and assaulted students with a hammer, marking the second attack at a school in the Siberian region in just as many days.

Krasnoyarsk police said the teenager threw a “burning rag” into a classroom full of students, then struck several of them with an “object resembling a hammer.”

Five children sustained traumatic brain injuries and burns, while one adult, identified as a teacher at School No. 153, suffered from smoke inhalation, the local media NGS24.RU reported, citing an anonymous source.

NGS24.RU published an image of one student’s back covered with burns, as well as a photo of the classroom where the incident occurred.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, launched a criminal probe into the attack and said it would review security protocols at the school.