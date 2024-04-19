Russian Official Resigns Over Son’s Viral Bali Vacation Video

A high-ranking official in Russia’s Ural Mountains region of Perm was forced to resign after a video filmed by his son at a resort in Bali sparked public backlash.

Alexei Dyomkin, the Perm region government's deputy chairman, announced his resignation on Thursday, just days after his son Ilya posted a video in which he boasted about his worry-free life on the tropical Indonesian island.

“Some ask me, ‘Ilya, will you ever come back to Perm?’” Ilya Dyomkin said in the since-deleted Instagram Reel.

“Guys, this is what my Saturday morning looks like. Why the hell would I want to be in Perm?” he added as he switched the camera around to show Bali’s lush green landscapes.