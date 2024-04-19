Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Official Resigns Over Son’s Viral Bali Vacation Video

Alexei Dyomkin. Alexei Dyomkin / VK

A high-ranking official in Russia’s Ural Mountains region of Perm was forced to resign after a video filmed by his son at a resort in Bali sparked public backlash. 

Alexei Dyomkin, the Perm region government's deputy chairman, announced his resignation on Thursday, just days after his son Ilya posted a video in which he boasted about his worry-free life on the tropical Indonesian island. 

“Some ask me, ‘Ilya, will you ever come back to Perm?’” Ilya Dyomkin said in the since-deleted Instagram Reel.

“Guys, this is what my Saturday morning looks like. Why the hell would I want to be in Perm?” he added as he switched the camera around to show Bali’s lush green landscapes. 

“I admit to being responsible for my son’s statement. That’s why I consider it correct to resign on my own will,” the Kommersant business daily cited Alexei Dyomkin as saying. 

“I thank my colleagues from the government for the valuable experience of working together,” the official added. 

Last month, local investigative news outlet Perm 36.6 reported that Ilya Dyomkin was vacationing in Peru, where he posted photos from Machu Picchu.

Children and close relatives of top Russian officials have frequently been spotted vacationing abroad, including in NATO and EU member states, during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine despite the introduction of targeted Western sanctions.

Several regional officials and their family members have also found themselves in hot water over sharing snapshots from their trips on public social media pages since the start of the war.

Read more about: Perm , Regions

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

memory wars

Memorial to ‘Victims of Finnish Occupation’ Installed at Stalin-Era Mass Grave – Opposition Deputy

Sandarmokh, where at least 6,000 gulag prisoners were buried in mass graves, is officially designated as a “burial place of victims of political repressions...
2 Min read
divisive bill

Siberian Officials Wage Denunciation Campaign Against Baikal Defenders

Environmental activists have come out against fresh legislative amendments that seek to permit logging on 762 hectares of Lake Baikal's shores. 
2 Min read
Properm.ru

Russian Police Detain Kazakh National Working as Journalist in Ural Mountains

Vladislav Ivanenko, who has lived and worked in Perm for the past eight years, was told Thursday that his Russian residency permit was revoked.
1 Min read
Revitalizing regions

Can Urban Renewal Plug Russia’s Brain Drain?

Regional officials hope that beautifying towns can stop people from leaving.