A steady flow of Syrian refugees has started to settle in Russia's Perm region following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad late last year, Russian officials have confirmed.

The people from Syria's Latakia region, which is where many of the country's Alawite minority live, have come under increasing attacks by militants close to the new Turkish-backed Sunni regime in Damascus led by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who has vowed to protect minorities.

Amid the ongoing targeting of Syrian minorities, approximately 150 refugees have arrived in the Perm region from Syria since February, according to local authorities.

Perm regional Human Rights Commissioner Igor Sapko met with refugees at a temporary accommodation center on Thursday.

Sapko said that doctors and teachers would be able to continue their professional activities in the Perm region.