Police in Bashkortostan Arrest Teenager Who Shot Teacher and Classmates With Airsoft Gun

Law enforcement authorities in the republic of Bashkortostan arrested a teenager after he shot his teacher with an airsoft gun and set off a firecracker at his school in the regional capital of Ufa on Tuesday.
Regional police said they responded to an emergency call earlier in the day after a ninth-grader at Gymnasium No. 16 fired plastic pellets from an airsoft gun during class, striking his teacher and three students.
The head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, said no one was injured.
In an interrogation video released by the regional branch of Russia’s Interior Ministry, the student, who was not identified, said he “didn’t want to inflict harm on anyone, just scare them a little.” He also said he had “fights” with teachers and the vice principal at his school before the attack.
State media released images of police and National Guard officers escorting the teenager from Gymnasium No. 16.
The regional branch of the Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, said it had pressed multiple criminal charges, including negligence. It did not specify who was facing charges.
Khabirov said the school’s administrators could be “swept out” if an investigation determines that the student carried out the attack in response to bullying. He also said that a metal detector at the school went off on Tuesday when the arrested student tried to bring a knife inside.
“Why didn’t anyone detain the young man? Because most students carry metallic items, and everyone ignores that. We’ll deal with that separately,” Khabirov wrote in a post on Telegram.
Russia has recorded at least five knife attacks at schools since the start of winter. Last month, a teenager in the republic of Tatarstan wounded a janitor in a school stabbing.
In December, a 10-year-old Tajik boy at a school outside Moscow was fatally stabbed by a ninth-grader in what is widely believed to have been a race-motivated attack.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.