Some schools in rural Russia are in worse condition than those in occupied eastern Ukraine, an official in the republic of Tatarstan said in an interview published Wednesday.

“I wanted to cry after touring all the schools [in the Verkhneuslonsky district]. In some villages, it seemed that schools were in better shape in Lysychansk,” Yevgeny Varakin, a district head in Tatarstan, told the regional news website Business Online.

Varakin previously oversaw the reconstruction of the Ukrainian cities of Lysychansk and Rubizhne after Russian troops seized them, serving at the time as Tatarstan’s deputy prime minister.

Tatarstan allocated at least 1 billion rubles ($11.6 million) as of 2024 to repair schools, hospitals, roads and infrastructure in Lysychansk, according to the Govorit NeMoskva Telegram news channel.