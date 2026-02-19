Russian Teachers in 10 Regions Face Partial Payment Delays Amid Budget Strain

School teachers in at least 10 Russian regions have faced delays in part of their salaries, an independent teachers’ union told the pro-Kremlin daily Izvestia on Thursday, as widening fiscal deficits strain public finances.

Educators did not receive January class supervision bonuses in the Chelyabinsk, Irkutsk, Rostov, Arkhangelsk, Tambov and Ryazan regions, as well as the Zabaikalsky and Khabarovsk regions and the republics of Karelia and Udmurtia, the Teacher union said.

The payments in question are federally funded bonuses worth 5,000 rubles ($65) a month for teachers in cities with over 100,000 residents and 10,000 rubles ($130) in smaller localities, union head Dmitry Kazakov told Izvestia.

Schools in the Far East Khabarovsk region where payments were delayed were instructed to conduct “explanatory work” with staff, the union said. In messages circulated to teachers, administrators said that funds allocated from the federal budget via the Education and Science Ministry had not been transferred in full and that delays were expected.

In the Primorye region, one teacher’s January payslip reportedly listed the bonus as an “outstanding debt of the employer to the employee.”