Russia’s External Debt Hits 20-Year High

Russia’s external debt has reached nearly $62 billion, data published by the Finance Ministry on Thursday showed, marking its highest level in two decades as Moscow is forced to borrow more money to finance the war against Ukraine.

As of Feb. 1, foreign investors held $61.97 billion in Russian government debt. The majority of those holdings are long-term bonds.

It marks the highest figure since Russia’s external debt hit $76.5 billion on Jan. 1, 2006. After dropping to $52 billion in January 2007, Russia’s external debt has not since exceeded $60 billion.

Russia’s Central Bank, meanwhile, estimates the total combined state and private external debt increased by 10.4% in 2025, reaching $319.8 billion.

Policymakers attributed the growth to new debt financing and a stronger ruble, which increased the valuation of dollar-denominated obligations.