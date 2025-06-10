Russia's Budget Deficit Up Fivefold Over 2024 – Finance Ministry

Russia's budget deficit rose by 168 billion rubles ($2.18 billion) in May, bringing the total for the first five months of 2025 to 3.4 trillion rubles ($44.2 billion), or 1.5% of GDP, according to the Finance Ministry.

That is nearly five times higher than the same period of 2024 and nearly equal to the entire deficit planned for the full year — 3.8 trillion rubles ($49.4 billion), or 1.7% of GDP.

Initially, the Finance Ministry had aimed to keep the deficit three times smaller: 1.2 trillion rubles ($15.6 billion), or 0.5% of GDP.

May’s budget results were somewhat worse than expected, economist Yegor Susin said. Revenue growth has slowed, and while spending has eased somewhat after the early-year advance payments, it hasn’t dropped as much as hoped.

Susin estimates that the current deficit trajectory is running at about 1% of GDP higher than planned, which translates to nearly 6 trillion rubles ($78 billion).

Analysts at MMI warn that the budget situation is becoming increasingly critical and expect the deficit to reach 6 to 7 trillion rubles ($78-91 billion).

Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, government spending was fairly evenly spread throughout the year, with a spike in December to close out contracts.

But since 2023, the Finance Ministry has front-loaded military expenditures early in the year, with spending returning to normal mid-year before another jump in November-December. Analysts had expected the budget to move into surplus starting in May, but that didn’t happen.

The main factors are low oil prices and a strong ruble. The ruble appreciated for a sixth consecutive month in May, while oil and gas revenues fell to just 513 billion rubles ($6.67 billion), their lowest point in two and a half years.

Over the first five months of 2025, these revenues totaled 4.24 trillion rubles ($55.1 billion), down 14.4% from a year earlier (after four months, the shortfall was 10.3%). The 2.6 trillion ruble ($33.8 billion) decline in oil and gas revenues is the main reason for the budget revision.

While these revenues still exceed the baseline level, the Finance Ministry warns of risks due to weakening price conditions.