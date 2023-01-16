Parents' Video Appeal Earns Pledge to Repair Dilapidated Middle School

Parents in the town of Demyanovo in Russia’s central Kirov region released a video appeal last week calling on local officials to make basic repairs to the run-down facilities at the town’s only school.

The video, in which parents complain of broken toilets, rotten floors, leaking roofs, and a lack of heating in the building, was filmed in front of a freshly installed memorial plaque for a Russian soldier killed in Ukraine.

The Demyanovo middle school teaches some 500 pupils from the local area, all of whom were forced to switch to remote learning after the school's heating system broke down earlier this month, causing the temperature inside the building to plummet to 12 degrees Celsius.

According to the parents, the school building has not been properly renovated since it was built over 60 years ago.