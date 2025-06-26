North Korea Targets Russian Tourists with New Beach Resort

North Korea has opened a new beach resort aimed at attracting Russian tourists, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said Thursday.

The Wonsan Kalma resort, located on the country’s eastern coast near a former missile testing site, is set to open for domestic tourists in July.

The new beach resort was originally scheduled to be completed in April 2019 to mark the birthday of North Korea’s founder Kim Il Sung, but sanctions-related difficulties in obtaining construction materials and the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the project, the Korean Herald reported.

According to the BBC, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un grew up in Wonsan, where many of the country’s elite reside, and has long expressed a desire to develop the region.

Spanning a four-kilometer stretch of coastline, the development features hotels, restaurants, shopping centers and a water park. Both budget accommodations and VIP cottages are available, alongside hotels offering a wide range of amenities, according to North Korean state media agency KCNA.