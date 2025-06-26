Russia Faces Acute Shortage of Animal Vaccines, Veterinary Group Says

Russian veterinary clinics are facing a severe shortage of vaccines for cats and dogs, pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia reported Thursday, citing a letter from the National Veterinary Chamber (NVC), which advocates for veterinarians and pet owners.
According to NVC, the supply of vaccines at veterinary clinics has decreased by two to three times compared to 2024.
NVC’s letter appeals for an intervention from the Federal Veterinary and Phytosanitary Inspection Service and the Agriculture Ministry, citing significant supply shortages from manufacturers.
“The shortage has resulted in lengthy waitlists at clinics, with some facilities reporting 200 to 300 animals waiting for vaccination despite there being only 10 to 20 doses at the clinic,” the letter says.
Distribution companies have confirmed that vaccine shipments from manufacturers have declined sharply.
VetExpert, an animal clinic, reported that “the availability of vaccines for cats and dogs is nearing a critical level.” The clinic stated that foreign vaccines are often unavailable, and “Russian-made products are delivered inconsistently.”
Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, many foreign pharmaceutical companies, including animal vaccine producers, have withdrawn from the Russian market, leading to increased strain on domestic manufacturers.
NVT warns that the lack of vaccines could lead to a “sharp increase in infectious diseases — some transmissible to humans — such as canine distemper, parvovirus infection in dogs, feline panleukopenia, calicivirus, rabies, and leptospirosis.”
The Federal Veterinary and Phytosanitary Inspection Service confirmed it had received NVC’s letter and stated that “an online meeting with manufacturers and distributors will be organized to address the issue.”
The Agriculture Ministry has denied the existence of a vaccine shortage, calling the situation “stable.”
In a statement, the ministry wrote, “There are 90 domestic manufacturers involved in vaccine production. Out of the 2,457 veterinary pharmaceuticals registered in Russia, 1,578 are produced domestically, including 368 vaccines. The enterprises are shipping pharmaceuticals at the usual rate, without delays or disruptions in deliveries.”
The ministry assured NVT that “domestic alternatives exist for in-demand foreign-made vaccines.” They also noted that the import of some foreign-made vaccines had been suspended due to what it deemed unsatisfactory manufacturing practices from foreign producers.
NVT noted that vaccine scarcity encourages the growth of an illegal market and contributes to rising costs for pet owners.
