Russian veterinary clinics are facing a severe shortage of vaccines for cats and dogs, pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia reported Thursday, citing a letter from the National Veterinary Chamber (NVC), which advocates for veterinarians and pet owners.

According to NVC, the supply of vaccines at veterinary clinics has decreased by two to three times compared to 2024.

NVC’s letter appeals for an intervention from the Federal Veterinary and Phytosanitary Inspection Service and the Agriculture Ministry, citing significant supply shortages from manufacturers.

“The shortage has resulted in lengthy waitlists at clinics, with some facilities reporting 200 to 300 animals waiting for vaccination despite there being only 10 to 20 doses at the clinic,” the letter says.

Distribution companies have confirmed that vaccine shipments from manufacturers have declined sharply.

VetExpert, an animal clinic, reported that “the availability of vaccines for cats and dogs is nearing a critical level.” The clinic stated that foreign vaccines are often unavailable, and “Russian-made products are delivered inconsistently.”

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, many foreign pharmaceutical companies, including animal vaccine producers, have withdrawn from the Russian market, leading to increased strain on domestic manufacturers.