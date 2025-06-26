Support The Moscow Times!
Australia Sanctions Russian Pop Star Shaman

Shaman. Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

Australia’s government on Thursday sanctioned pro-war Russian pop singer Shaman, along with 36 other individuals and seven companies considered strategically important for Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine.

Shaman, whose real name is Yaroslav Dronov, is now subject to travel bans and asset freezes, according to the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The pop star has become one of wartime Russia’s most recognizable performers, known for patriotic songs like “Ya Russky” (“I’m Russian”) and “Moi Boy” (“My Fight”).

The sanctions also target several board members of the state-owned shipping giant Sovcomflot, as well as the energy firm Gazprom Neft and Gazprombank.

Australia has closely aligned itself with other Western countries in sanctioning more than 1,400 Russian entities and individuals since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has retaliated by blacklisting hundreds of Australian politicians and journalists, accusing them of promoting a “Russophobic agenda.”

Australia last week sanctioned Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers for the first time.

