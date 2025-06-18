Australia Sanctions Oil Tankers in Russia’s ‘Shadow Fleet’

Australia has for the first time imposed sanctions on Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" of oil tankers, the government said Wednesday.
The new restrictions target 60 vessels, which have also been targeted by sanctions from the United Kingdom, Canada and EU.
"Russia uses these vessels to circumvent international sanctions and sustain its illegal and immoral war against Ukraine," Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement.
"Operating under deceptive practices, including flag-hopping, disabling tracking systems and operating with inadequate insurance, the shadow fleet enables the illicit trade of Russian oil and other sanctioned goods," it added.
Australia has imposed more than 1,400 sanctions on Russia over the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
