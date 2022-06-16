Russia Blacklists 121 Australians, Including Defense Officials and Journalists

Russia's Foreign Ministry placed sanctions on 121 Australian citizens Thursday, accusing them of promoting a "Russophobic agenda."

The list of sanctioned individuals include politicians and journalists, such as Defense Force Chief General Angus Campbell, Chief of Air Force Mel Hupfeld, and Chief of Navy Michael Noonan, as well as journalists from Australia's ABC News and Sky News. The people on the list are barred from entering Russia "indefinitely”.

The ministry said that the restrictions were a response to a "growing number sanctions by the Australian government, which apply to an increasing number of Russian citizens."

Russia announced entry bans on 228 Australian citizens and 130 New Zealand citizens in April, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Governor-General of New Zealand Cynthia Kiro, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, after Canberra and Wellington imposed sanctions on Russia over its military campaign in Ukraine.





