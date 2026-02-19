Putin Gives Blessing to New Madagascar Leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his blessing to Madagascar's new leader in a Kremlin meeting Thursday, as Russia seeks to expand its influence in Africa.

Colonel Michael Randrianirina — Madagascar's interim leader since the former president fled in October following demonstrations — said he was counting on Russian support as his country goes through a "difficult period."

He traveled to Moscow on a Russian-chartered plane weeks after the Kremlin sent military equipment to the island nation.

Putin told Randrianirina that Madagascar was an "important partner" in Africa.

Moscow has sought to extend its outreach in Africa, where its Wagner mercenary forces have been active for years and where it rivals European powers, especially France.

"I would like to note that we have many interesting areas of cooperation. These include agriculture, geological exploration, energy, medicine, healthcare and education," Putin said.

"We are ready to develop these ties in the humanitarian sphere and others," he added.