Foreign Intelligence Can See Russian Military’s Telegram Correspondence, Minister Claims

Foreign intelligence services can see Telegram correspondence sent by Moscow’s troops in Ukraine, Russia’s digital development minister claimed on Wednesday after authorities moved to curb the popular messaging app’s operations in the country.

“While Telegram was initially considered a fairly anonymized service and was used by our military at the start of the special military operation, there is now ample evidence confirmed by our agencies that foreign intelligence services have access to Telegram correspondence,” Maksut Shadayev said in the lower-house State Duma.

He said the alleged access was being used in combat operations against Russian forces in Ukraine but did not specify which country’s intelligence services were involved.

Shadayev also accused Telegram of ignoring 150,000 requests from state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor to remove banned content, including child pornography and advertisements for illegal drugs.

He said 150,000 fraud-related crimes had been committed via the messenger, including 30,000 cases linked to acts of sabotage and terrorism.

Telegram did not immediately respond to Shadayev’s claims.

The Dubai-headquartered company and its founder Pavel Durov have previously denied sharing user data or private messages with governments.