Russian Lawmakers Still Prefer Telegram Despite Kremlin Push for State-Backed Max Messenger

Russian lawmakers continue to rely on Telegram as their main channel of communication with the public despite a Kremlin directive urging them to switch to the state-backed messenger app Max, according to a study cited by the Kommersant business daily on Friday.

The analysis by consulting group Polilog found that lawmakers from the ruling United Russia party have the largest combined Telegram following with about 4.8 million subscribers.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, also from United Russia, leads all deputies in average post views and reposts.

He is followed by New People party leader Alexei Nechaev, his deputy Vladislav Davankov and Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky.

On average, posts by New People lawmakers attract the most views at around 31,000 per post, nearly triple the average for United Russia deputies (11,200).

LDPR and A Just Russia lawmakers average around 11,400 and 10,600 views, respectively.