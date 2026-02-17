Nearly 2 Dozen Navalny Mourners Detained on Anniversary of Activist’s Death

Police detained at least 19 people in cities across Russia as they held memorials to the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny on the second anniversary of his death, the rights watchdog OVD-Info said Tuesday.

Seven of the detentions took place on Monday in Ufa, the сapital of the republic of Bashkortostan. An OVD-Info lawyer said all of those detained were released later that evening, six of whom received a written warning from the police.

In St. Petersburg, four people were detained, three of whom were charged and found guilty of the administrative offense of publicly displaying “extremist” symbols. They were ordered to spend up to two weeks at a detention center.

Navalny’s network of organizations was designated as “extremist” in 2021.

The remaining eight people were detained in Moscow, Krasnoyarsk, Volgograd and Yaroslavl. Other memorial services were held in cities like Novosibirsk and Vladivostok, but no detentions were reported there.